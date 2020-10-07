Mandatory evacuation called for Terrebonne Zone 1; Businesses announce closures

Due to the potential of 5-7 feet of storm surge outside of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District Morganza to the Gulf Levee System and the coastal areas of Terrebonne Parish by Hurricane Delta, Parish President Gordon Dove and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet are calling for a MANDATORY EVACUATION of Zone 1 of Terrebonne Parish, effective at 3PM Thursday afternoon, October 8, 2020.

Zone 1 includes:

All areas south of the Pointe-aux-Chenes Floodgate

All areas south of the Bayou Terrebonne Floodgate in Lower Montegut

All of Isle de Jean Charles

All areas south of the Bayou Petit Caillou Floodgate including Cocodrie

All areas south of the Morganza to the Gulf levee road ramp on Four Point Road in Lower Dulac

All areas south of the Lower Dularge Floodgate

A voluntary evacuation of ONLY the Pointe-aux-Chenes area of Zone 2 will be effective at 3PM Thursday afternoon, October 8th.

Residents can view their hurricane zones at www.tohsep.com.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet will enforce a curfew of all areas south of the Morganza to the Gulf levee system (Zone 1) beginning at 6PM Thursday till further notice.

All interests in the areas of evacuation are strongly urged to comply with this mandatory and voluntary evacuation order due the projected storm surge from Hurricane Delta.

The Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center located on Barrow Street/Civic Center Blvd in Houma will open as an evacuation shelter beginning at 3PM Thursday afternoon. Evacuees should bring sufficient food, water, bedding, baby formula, medicine and hygiene supplies to last 3 days.

If transportation to the Civic Center is required, please call (985) 873-6357 to arrange pick-up after 3PM on Thursday. Household pets brought to the Civic Center will be registered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and kept at the animal shelter until reunited with owners.