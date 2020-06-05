Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Mandatory evacuation issued for Lafourche south of Leon Theriot Flood Gate, other low lying areas

The following press release was issued by Parish President Archie Chaisson: 



 

As Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches landfall, Parish President Archie Chaisson has issued a Mandatory Evacuation for all residents and businesses south of the Leon Theriot Flood Gate and other low-lying areas. The Mandatory Evacuation takes effect Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. In order to accommodate evacuees that will need shelter, the Recreation Center (241 Recreation Drive, Raceland, LA 70394) will open at June 6, 2020 at 2 p.m.

 

Please contact the Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center at 985-537-7603 prior to evacuating to the shelter so we can assist you with instructions. Emergency Operations personnel will continue to monitor storm developments and remain available 24-7 through the duration of the storm. Updates will be shared as new information becomes available.

