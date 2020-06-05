Mandatory evacuation issued for Lafourche south of Leon Theriot Flood Gate, other low lying areas

The following press release was issued by Parish President Archie Chaisson:

As Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches landfall, Parish President Archie Chaisson has issued a Mandatory Evacuation for all residents and businesses south of the Leon Theriot Flood Gate and other low-lying areas. The Mandatory Evacuation takes effect Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. In order to accommodate evacuees that will need shelter, the Recreation Center (241 Recreation Drive, Raceland, LA 70394) will open at June 6, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Please contact the Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center at 985-537-7603 prior to evacuating to the shelter so we can assist you with instructions. Emergency Operations personnel will continue to monitor storm developments and remain available 24-7 through the duration of the storm. Updates will be shared as new information becomes available.