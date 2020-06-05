Mandatory evacuation issued for outside Morganza Hurricane Protection Levee; shelter opens Saturday

The following press release was sent by TPCG:

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has implemented the parish’s hurricane/tropical storm plan throughout all departments in parish government. All preparations in advance of the arrival of T.S. Cristobal have been completed or will be shortly.

“Terrebonne Parish is as prepared for this storm as we can be at this time,” Dove said. “We will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day, and inform the public of developments which impact the parish and provide critical information necessary to ensure public safety.”

The parish’s Emergency Operations Center in Gray, LA, will go to full operational status at noon on Saturday, June 6, 2020, on a 24-hour basis until further notice. All Emergency Support Function managers will be available at that time as well as call-takers.

Given the expected 4-6 ft. storm surge outside of the Morganza Hurricane Protection Levee system, the Parish President will order a mandatory evacuation for Zone 1, that is, ALL areas in Terrebonne Parish outside of the Morganza system effective at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020. All interests outside of the Morganza system are strongly urges to comply with this mandatory evacuation order given the magnitude of the expected storm surge.

Also, at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2020, the parish will open a shelter at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret Street to accept evacuees, but they should bring sufficient food, water, bedding, baby formula, medicine, masks and hand sanitizer, power strip surge protectors, and supplies to last at least 3 days.

If transportation to Houma Municipal Auditorium is required, please call (985) 873-6357 to arrange pick-up. Household pets brought to the Auditorium will be registered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and kept there until reunited with owners.

Parish President Dove also announces that all parish offices will be closed on Monday, June 8, 2020 for all non-essential employees. ALL employees, however, are to report for work on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, unless otherwise notified.

The Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court’s office will also be closed on Monday, June 8, 2020.