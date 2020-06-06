Mandatory evacuation of Zone 1 in Terrebonne is in effect; Floodgates are closed

The following is the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Tropical Storm Cristobal Update – 6 p.m.:

Text TPSTORM to 888-777 for Up-to Date Information on Tropical Storm Cristobal

TERREBONNE PARISH IS CURRENTLY UNDER A TROPICAL STORM WARNING

TERREBONNE PARISH IS CURRENTLY UNDER A STORM SURGE WATCH

EVACUATION NOTICE:

Effective at 2PM Saturday, June 6, Parish President Gordon Dove has called a mandatory evacuation of all residents and businesses located in Evacuation Zone 1 of the Parish, which includes all areas outside of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District’s Morganza to the Gulf Levee System. Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to have a storm surge between 4’ to 6’ above the ground surface along coastal Terrebonne Parish. Resident are encouraged to go to evacuate to homes of family members or friends outside of zone 1. To see what zone you live in, go to www.tohsep.com/evacuation

An evacuation shelter will open at 2PM on Saturday, June 6th at the Houma Municipal Auditorium located at 800 Verret Street for those who need to seek shelter from Tropical Storm Cristobal. Citizens utilizing the shelter should bring the following items: Bedding, personal hygiene products, medicines, baby formula and diapers, face mask or covering, hand sanitizer, power strips and phone chargers, and food and water to last three days. For residents who need transportation to the shelter, please call 985-873-6357 to arrange for pickup. Household pets brought to the evacuation shelter by evacuees will be registered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and kept at the animal shelter until reunited with owners.

Parish residents should be preparing their homes and property for the landfall of Tropical Storm Cristobal. As of the 4PM advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center, landfall will occur on the coast of Terrebonne Parish at approximately 5PM, Sunday evening, with maximum sustained winds up to 60 MPH. Tropical storm force winds will begin impacting the coast of Terrebonne Parish approximately 10PM, Saturday, June 6 and last till approximately 2AM, Monday, June 8.

All residents are encouraged to pick up or secure all items that may become airborne due to the tropical storm force winds. Residents should also clean around the storm drains and drainage ditches near their homes. If anyone observes any clogged storm drains or ditches, please call the Parish’s public works department at 985-873-6735. Residents in low-lying areas and areas known for flooding during heavy rainfall events should be prepared for the possibility of excessive rainfall that could result in 10 to 15 inches of rain.

FLOODGATE CLOSURES

The following floodgates operated by the Terrebonne Parish Levee and Conservation District are currently closed: Humble Canal, Bush Canal, Placid Canal, Bayou Grand Caillou, Bayou Dularge, Bayou Black, Upper Little Caillou, HNC Bubba Dove, Bayou Petite Caillou, Point-Aux-Chenes, Falgout Canal, Bayou Terrebonne Sector Gate and Boudreaux Canal Sector Gate.

The La. Hwy 56 road gate and the Pointe-Aux-Chenes road gate will be closed at 5PM on Saturday, June 6.

TOHSEP IS OPERATIONAL

The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Office’s Emergency Operations Center will be fully operational at Noon on Saturday. The Emergency Operations Center will operate on a 24-hour basis until further notice. Anyone needing assistance can call 985-873-6357. All law enforcement, fire or medical emergencies should be made to 911.

SANDBAGS

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has authorized the issuance of sandbags to residents due to Tropical Storm Cristobal. Sandbags will be available to the public beginning tomorrow, Thursday, June 4, at 7AM at the following locations. Please bring a shovel to fill your own sandbags at locations that do not have pre-filled bags.

Bobtown Volunteer Fire Station – 4717 Grand Caillou Rd

Mechanicville Gym – 2814 Senator Street

Upper Dularge Fire Station – 1767 Bayou Dularge Rd

Bayou Black Fire Station – 2820 Savanne Rd

Adult Softball Complex – 9544 East Main Street

St. Ann Church – 4355 Highway 24 – Bourg

Ward 7 Community Center – 5006 Highway 56 – Chauvin

Houma -Terrebonne Civic Center – 346 Civic Center Blvd

Donner Community Center – 361 Azalea Drive – Donner

Knights of Columbus Hall – 1558 Hwy 55 – Pointe-aux-Chene

Devon Keller Memorial Center – 5575 Bayou Black Road – Gibson

Montegut Fire Station – 1105 Hwy 55 – Montegut

Village East Fire Station – 100 Development Street

Road and Bridge Yard – 1860 Grand Caillou Road

Public Works North Campus – 206 Government Street – Gray

Pre-filled sandbags will be available at some sites. Due to the limited availability of the pre-filled bags, please reserve them for the elderly and infirm and a limit of 20 pre-filled bags per vehicle.

For more information, please call the Public Works Division at 985-873-6735.

PARISH CLOSURES

Terrebonne Parish Government Offices will be closed Monday, June 8 for all non-essential employees. All employees are to report to work on Tuesday, June 9th unless otherwise notified.

The Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court’s office will be closed on Monday, June 8.

TARC and all TARC businesses, excluding TARC residential services will closed on Monday, June 8.

The TCU Foodbank will be closed on Monday for food distribution

All Terrebonne Parish Council on Aging services will be closed on Monday, June 8 and will resume on Tuesday, June 9 unless otherwise notified.