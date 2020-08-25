Mandatory evacuation order to stay in place for parts of Lafourche Parish
The Mandatory Evacuation for all residents and businesses South of the Leon Theriot Flood Gate and other low-lying areas will stay in effect until further notice. All LPG offices will resume normal operations tomorrow, 8/26/2020.
Lafourche Parish officials will continue to monitor Hurricane Laura throughout the night and into the morning.
Sandbag locations will remain open through Thursday. Trash pickups will continue as usual.