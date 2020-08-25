Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Mandatory evacuation order to stay in place for parts of Lafourche Parish




The Mandatory Evacuation for all residents and businesses South of the Leon Theriot Flood Gate and other low-lying areas will stay in effect until further notice. All LPG offices will resume normal operations tomorrow, 8/26/2020.

 

Lafourche Parish officials will continue to monitor Hurricane Laura throughout the night and into the morning.

 

Sandbag locations will remain open through Thursday. Trash pickups will continue as usual.

