March protesting against Police Brutality, Systemic Racism set for Houma on Saturday

Locals are planning to march in Houma Saturday afternoon to protest against police brutality and systemic racism.

“There’s a problem, and it needs to be addressed in this country locally, statewide and nationwide,” said Connor Bonvillian, a Chauvin native who is organizing the event. “We need as many voices to stand up and call out these problems and call out our lawmakers to address these things.”

“Systemic racism is a very real thing, and it’s present throughout many of our government agencies: from the police departments to the presidency,” he continued. “And we can’t root it out if we’re not talking about it, if we’re not having these uncomfortable conversations.”

Members of the community will gather at the Terrebonne High School stadium parking lot at 2 p.m., then walk down Main Street to the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse — where they are planning to hold speeches. Bonvillian, who also came up with the idea for the demonstration at the courthouse on May 31, said he hopes to bring to light issues that weren’t discussed at the last event. For instance, he said, the United States being a leader in incarceration.

“Louisiana is at the top of that list. Louisiana is like the top of the world in incarceration rates that disproportionately affects the Black Community,” he continued. “I’d also like to bring up other topics, such as the need to end the cash bail. There shouldn’t be people sitting in jail right now because they can’t afford to get out and they haven’t done anything wrong. That’s just punishment for poor people.”

Bonvillian expects a good turnout for the march and is asking for everyone planning to attend to wear a mask.

“We are stronger together. We need to stand united in opposition to systemic racism structures in our society,” he added. “Change is happening, and I think we need to keep at it. I don’t believe this should quiet down again until something else terrible happens. I think we need to use this time now to bring about change.”

