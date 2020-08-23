Marco strengthens into a Hurricane, Category 1

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Marco has strengthened into a hurricane with maximum winds of 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts – a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Marco is centered as of 11:30 am. CDT over the southern Gulf of Mexico about 300 miles (480 km) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, moving toward the north-northwest at 14 mph (22 km/h).

The next complete advisory will be issued by NHC at 4 p.m. CDT with an intermediate advisory at 1 p.m. CDT