Milton S. Theriot Scholarship presented to children of TPSO personnel

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter and Sheriff-elect Tim Soignet are pleased to announce that the children of three employees are recipients of the Milton S. Theriot Scholarship, with awards of $1,000 each to help with costs of their college educations.

The students, graduating seniors from local high schools, were greeted by the Sheriff and Sheriff-elect on June 2 and received their certificates of award.

Rylie Neal is a graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School and daughter of Petey and Karla Neal. Petey Neal is the Medical Administrator at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Rylie will be attending Louisiana State University where she will major in Kinesiology.

Chase Voisin is a graduate of Houma Christian Academy and son of Kody and Brandi Voisin. Capt. Kody Voisin is the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Assistant Chief of Detectives. Chase will be attending Louisiana State University and majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Dylan Cruz is a graduate of Terrebonne High School and son of Cadd and LaDonna Cruz. Deputy Cadd Cruz is a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office bailiff. Dylan will be attending Nicholls State University where he will major in Business.

Deputy Milton S. Theriot, in whose honor the scholarship is named, died in the line of duty Oct. 25, 1998. The scholarship is entirely funded by contributions from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office personnel.

PHOTO: (From left) Sheriff Jerry Larpenter, Chase Voisin, Rylie Neil, Dylan Cruz, Sheriff-elect Tim Soignet.