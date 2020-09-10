Minors Canal gate closed due to unacceptable salinity level in Intracoastal Waterway

From the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1:

Boaters, Fishermen and Duck Hunters and those that use the Minor’s Canal Water Control Structure the gate is LOCKED CLOSED and cannot be opened.

The salinity level in the Intracoastal Waterway is unacceptable for water treatment and to protect your Houma PWS’s only raw water reservoir, Minor’s Canal Gate MUST be closed now!

The gate will remain closed as long as the salinity remains unacceptable. Please feel free to visit our website, www.tpcw.org, and follow us on Facebook for further information on the gate closures.

Michael A. Sobert

General Manager