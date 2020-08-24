Terrebonne Parish Monday, Tuesday curfews lifted

Parish President Gordon Dove has announced the lifting of the curfews in place for Monday, August 24 and Tuesday, August 25. These curfews were for the hours of 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

“Since we are expecting greater impacts from Laura, I am keeping the curfew for Wednesday, August 26, 2020, between the hours of 10:00 PM Wednesday and 6:00 AM Thursday in place,” he said.

Also, in conjunction with the Terrebonne Parish Solid Waste Department, Parish President Gordon Dove advises residents of Solid Waste Hours of Operation for Tuesday August 25, 2020:

– Tuesday’s collection routes in the parish will run normally.

– In addition, all three residential sites, located at Ashland, Crochetville, and Isle of Cuba Road, will open at daybreak on Tuesday morning, August 25.

– The Ashland Transfer Station will be open Tuesday for normal hours of operation, 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Homeowners in Terrebonne Parish who need to dispose residential debris may do so at the Ashland Residential drop-off site which is open Monday, August 24, until 8:00PM.