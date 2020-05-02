Montegut Fire Department responds to early morning fire

Montegut Fire Department responded to a call early this morning of a fully involved house fire in the 3700 block of La. Hwy 665, Pointe-Aux-Chene Rd.

Hwy. 665 was closed for a period of time this morning to allow emergency crews to work.

Around 7 a.m., the fire department had one lane of the roadway back open to traffic. Officials were asking the public to proceed with caution while crews were working, to please pay attention to the roadway and to not stop.

No injuries reported at this time. The residence was occupied at the time the fire began, but everyone was able to get to safety. When the fire department units arrived on scene the home was 100 percent involved.

(photo courtesy of Montegut Fire Department social media.)