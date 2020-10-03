Montegut Man Succumbs to Injuries in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On Friday September 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm, Troop C investigated a serious-injury crash involving a single vehicle on LA 665 near Sonat Road. Troopers learned this morning that 52-year-old Calvin Naquin died from his injuries at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The initial investigation revealed Naquin was traveling south on LA 665 in a 2012 Ford Mustang. For reasons still under investigation, Naquin ran off of the roadway to the right in a left hand curve. Naquin’s vehicle struck a fence and he was transported to University Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance Air Med in serious condition. He was pronounced deceased on September 29, 2020 by medical staff.

Naquin was properly restrained at the time of the crash and impairment was not suspected to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Troop C has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2020.