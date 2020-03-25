More details from LDH, including age breakdown of reported deaths
The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.
Case count
As of noon on March 25, the Department reported 407 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,795.
Hospitalization
Yesterday, 271 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 94 patients required ventilation.
Currently, 491 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 163 patients require ventilation.
Nursing homes
The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes in the state. A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected. With the involvement of hospitals and multiple providers and the growth in cases of nursing home residents, the Department of Health will no longer be reporting where positive cases have been identified. The Department continues to work with nursing homes to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.
Deaths
The Department now reports a total of 65 deaths. Below is a table of all reported deaths to date.
Age
Parish
36
Orleans
38
Catahoula
44
Orleans
44
Orleans
44
East Baton Rouge
44
Webster
44
Orleans
49
Orleans
49
Orleans
50
Orleans
52
East Baton Rouge
53
Orleans
53
Orleans
55
Orleans
55
Orleans
55
Iberville
56
Orleans
56
Ouachita
56
Orleans
57
Orleans
58
Orleans
59
Bienville
59
St. Bernard
60
St. James
62
Washington
62
Lafourche
63
Orleans
65
Orleans
66
Orleans
66
Ascension
68
Orleans
71
Orleans
72
Jefferson
72
Orleans
72
Jefferson
73
West Baton Rouge
74
Orleans
74
Orleans
76
Rapides
76
Calcasieu
77
Orleans
77
Jefferson
77
Jefferson
77
Orleans
78
Jefferson
79
St. Charles
79
East Baton Rouge
80
Orleans
83
Orleans
83
Orleans
84
Orleans
85
Orleans
86
Jefferson
86
St. John the Baptist
87
Orleans
89
Jefferson
90
Orleans
90
St. Tammany
91
Orleans
91
Orleans
92
Orleans
93
Orleans
95
St. John the Baptist
97
Orleans
98
Orleans