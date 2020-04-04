More tests equal more cases; State cases rise by 2,199

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 12,496. That’s 2,199 new cases in 24 hours.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 217 cases, 32 more than yesterday. Their number of deaths is at 3.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 143 cases, 41 more since yesterday, with the state only reporting 5 deaths. TOHSEP reported 8 deaths in our parish in Thursday’s release.

The state is reporting 39 new deaths, bringing the total to 409 deaths.

Statewide, the numbers reported did not change: LDH is reporting there are 1,707 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 535 are on ventilators.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 76 state tests (5 more than yesterday) and 434 commercial tests (60 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 177 state tests (22 more than yesterday) and 922 commercial tests (121 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 4,194 tests have been completed by the state lab and 54,498 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 4,853 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.