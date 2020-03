The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 103 cases, up from the 91 they reported this morning. There are no new reported deaths.

The additional cases are primarily in Orleans Parish, where there are 75 cases.

Jefferson parish is reporting 14; St. Tammany, 4; Caddo, 2; St. Charles, 2; Terrebonne, 2; Bossier, 1; Lafourche, 1; St. Bernard, 1; and St. John the Baptist, 1.