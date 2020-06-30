More than 1,000 cases added to daily total; hospitalizations on the rise statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 58,095. That’s 1,014 more cases than yesterday.

The vast majority of today’s reported cases (90%) are associated with community spread, rather than congregate settings.

The state is reporting 22 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,113 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 6/28. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/28 is 42,225. That’s 2,433 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,149 cases, 30 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new deaths, bringing the total to 87.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,030 cases, 19 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 61.

Statewide, there are 781 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 83 are on ventilators. That’s 44 more patients than yesterday, and 4 more patients on vents. The number of patients in hospitals has been increasing daily since last Thursday.

The state lab is reporting 35,518 tests** have been completed by their lab and 692,993 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 728,511, which is 23,874 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 844 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 13,407 commercial tests, 395 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 704 state tests, 1 more since Friday’s total; and 13,553 commercial tests, 467 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.