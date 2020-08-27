More than 700 new cases reported; LDH updated methodology used to assign cases and tests

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 145,637. That’s 723 more cases since yesterday.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————

LDH has updated the methodology used to assign cases and tests to the best known locations. This new methodology allows us to account for patients who have been tested more than once and may have moved at some point during this public health emergency.

Lab data reported to the state is often incomplete and that includes location data.

Major changes in methodology include:

Geographic assignment will now occur at the individual test report record level. All test report records with a valid, accurate address will be assigned to geography based on that address. Any test report record for a patient with an invalid or less accurate address will be assigned using the most recent accurate address available for that patient. Previously all cases were assigned to the single “best” address available for a patient across all of their tests. Previously if two addresses were equally valid, the earlier one was selected.

These changes result in an improved picture of where cases and tests are occurring, especially as the pandemic extends into its sixth month and people being to move more often. These changes account for most of the movement in case and test counts we saw with the implementation of this new methodology. While changes as a whole are relatively mild, certain parishes see significant movement, especially in testing counts.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————

The state is reporting 23 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,711 deaths.

LDH is also reporting 701 probable cases as of 8/26/2020.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/26/20 is 127,918. That’s 9,798 new presumed recovered since 8/19/20. The state is reporting 163 probable deaths as of 8/26/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,236 cases, 20 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 107.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,296 cases, 11 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 96 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 876 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 145 are on ventilators. That’s 38 fewer patients than yesterday and 3 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,818,203, which is 10,306 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 34,392 tests, 158 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 32,059 tests, 132 more than yesterday.