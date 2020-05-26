Morgan City Police seek help finding missing woman

Morgan City Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Kacey Bross of Morgan City. Kacey Bross is subject of a welfare concern reported to the Morgan City.

Kasey Bross was last seen leaving her residence Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 07:45 A.M. driving a 2019 blue Jeep bearing Louisiana license plate number 296 COJ. Kasey Bross is 32 years of age, white female, brown hair, hazel eyes, 5’10” in height, and 180 pounds. Bross was reportedly headed to the Baton Rouge area for work but never arrived.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Morgan City Police Department at (985)384-2310 or local agency.