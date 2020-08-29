Nana? Omar? Is that you? Two tropical waves continue to hold our attention in the Atlantic

With the National Hurricane Center’s 800 AM EDT update this morning, we officially say god-bye to Laura.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued its last advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Laura, located inland over northeastern Kentucky.

But out in the Atlantic, we continue to watch two tropical waves as they move westward:

Wave 1 (in yellow): A tropical wave located about 550 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves westward at about 15 mph toward the Lesser Antilles. Regardless of development, this system will likely produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall across portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands on Sunday. Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 20 percent. Formation chance through 5 days is low, at 30 percent.

Wave 2 (in orange): Another tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean just southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is expected to move very slowly for the next several days, and some development is possible early next week over the eastern or central tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours is low, near 0 percent. Formation chance through 5 days, however, is medium, increasing to 40 percent.