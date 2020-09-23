Narcotics Agents Arrest Three During Traffic Stop in Lockport

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of three Lockport residents during a traffic stop on Tuesday night. Mitchell Folse, 41, and Jessica Domangue, 35, were both traveling in the vehicle and arrested. Jacob Terrebonne, 32, was also arrested due to walking up to the scene while there was an active warrant for his arrest.

At around 9 p.m. on September 22, 2020, narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of LA Highway 1 and Catherine Street in Lockport, and they were soon joined by Lockport Police to assist. Agents identified the driver as Mitchell Folse and the passenger as Jessica Domangue. Agents were familiar with Folse and knew he had a warrant for Distribution of Methamphetamine. A K-9 deputy also arrived on scene and alerted to the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle. During a search, agents found several small bags of suspected methamphetamine, various drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun. Domangue was also found to have a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia in her possession. In all, agents found approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine. Both Folse and Domangue were arrested.

During the stop, Jacob Terrebonne walked up to the scene. Knowing he also had an active warrant for Principle to Distribution of Methamphetamine, agents took him into custody as well. Then, all three were transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux for booking.

Folse was booked on the aforementioned warrant as well as Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Bail is set at $25,200.

Domangue was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $3,500.

Terrebonne was booked on his active warrant for Principle to Distribution of Methamphetamine, and bail is set at $10,000.