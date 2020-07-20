National Hurricane Center keeping an eye on 3 different areas

NHC is monitoring three areas over the Atlantic basin on this Monday. All three have a near zero chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a low (20 percent) chance during the next five days.

The first is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Bahamas, central and eastern Cuba, and the adjacent Atlantic waters, associated with a tropical wave. This system is expected to move west-northwestward through the Straits of Florida today, over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday, across the central Gulf on Wednesday, and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday. Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development of this system once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico.