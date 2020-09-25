Nearly 700 new cases added to the statewide COVID total on Friday

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 163,928. That’s 698 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 21 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,262 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/21/20 is 149,640. That’s 4,070 new presumed recovered since 9/14/20. The state is reporting 182 probable deaths and 1224 probable cases as of 9/23/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,625 cases, 7 more than yesterday. They are reporting 121 deaths, 1 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 5.4%, down 21.74% from the week prior, which was 6.9%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,623 cases, 10 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 113 deaths, same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 4.6%, down 25.81% from the week prior, which was 6.2%.

Statewide, there are 570 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 86 are on ventilators. That’s 5 fewer patients than yesterday and 6 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,254,841 which is 18,531 more tests than yesterday.