New board aims to recommend positive changes for Terrebonne Parish Recreation

Yesterday at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, the first meeting was held for the newly-formed Terrebonne Parish Recreation Modernization Advisory Board, a group that aims to recommend a new plan that will make a positive difference in parish-wide recreation.

After each member introduced themself and expressed why they applied for the task force, Councilwoman Jessica Domangue, who spearheaded the board, gave sentiments.

“As I represent District 5 as a councilwoman, I have to be the voice of District 5. And so what my constituents come to me and say, or their concerns, I verbalize in my meetings. I want you guys to do the same,” she said. “You are the voice for your recreation district.”

According to its resolution, the board’s objectives include “analyzing, evaluating and considering modernization of recreation facilities, operations, programs, use of recreation districts and their needs, and developing a strategic recreation plan of action based on an analysis of at least five proposed alternatives.”

The five proposed alternatives are:

(1) Alter existing boundaries of one or more existing recreation districts to mirror

significant population and demographic shifts in the parish since consolidation

occurred in 1981, and/or,

(2) Merge one or more recreation districts to allow for greater financial solvency.

and/or,

(3) Completely consolidate all recreation districts into one Parish-wide

district, either immediately or resulting from a series of incremental steps

for that goal;

(4) Any other recommendations to improve recreation, recreation districts,

district operations, voter input, and other matters the Advisory Board

deems important; and

(5) Voter presentation to determine future Recreation operations by utilizing

recreation districts.

If the analysis finds that changes are needed, the advisory board will draft a plan and submit it to the parish president and council, according to the document.

Domangue, who shared that recreation is the reason she ran for a council seat, touched on the importance of the advisory board.

“Once this is over, we are going to bring something to the people of Terrebonne Parish to vote on for a change. Once this change is implemented, this is going to be the first time that something this big and this exciting has happened in Terrebonne Parish in over 25 years,” she said. “And you guys are all part of it.”

The councilwoman also called for the board to forget about the “big elephant” in the room, the Bayou Country Sports Park, as, according to Domangue, Parish President Gordon Dove, Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center Director Dean Schouest and Councilman Darrin Guidry already have a plan for it.

“Let’s try to think about this task force without thinking about the sportsplex, and I understand it’s hard to do,” she continued. “But it’s off the table. Let’s think about how we are going to expand the parish recreation system without that.”

Domangue went on to say that the task force should also forget about the past indiscretions in various districts and move forward.

The advisory board appointed two non-voting ad hoc members at the meeting: Laura Browning, who was chosen to represent parish president’s parish-wide recreation advisory board; and Erica Lambert, who Chairman Michael LaRussa said was “instrumental” in bringing the special needs park to Summerfield by raising the funds herself.

Suzette LaFont, a Montegut native, addressed the board regarding the need for improvements and more accessibility for the special needs community at Montegut Park.

“Montegut Park needs tons of work. We have one swing set that once had three swings on it. It’s not handicap accessible. We have nothing for special needs, and that’s one of the big areas I want to work on,” said LaFont, who added that she was going to apply for the unfilled Recreation District No. 6 position.

Domangue, who has shared similar sentiments to LaFont’s in the past, said after the meeting that the parish will hopefully see an expansion of special needs parks. “However, the way the boards are created right now, it doesn’t seem like they’re able to expand on that,” she continued. “So hopefully that’s something that they’re able to look into and expand those services parish-wide.”

During the meeting, LaRussa laid out the groundwork for how the new task force will operate. The board will break into two committees at the meetings, and each committee will come up with a plan that will be discussed before a final one is put together and brought in front of parish officials.

Also, the task force will hear from stakeholders, such as Terrebonne Parish Recreation employees, other parish officials, recreation board members, parents, coaches, etc.

LaRussa asked for members to keep an open mind and not chastise a fellow member for an idea that might seem crazy. “There’s no crazy idea,” he said. “It might not work, and that’s fine. But at least they are expressing their opinion.”

“…Everybody knows that [recreation] has to change. We cannot grow unless we change,” he later added. “Now there’s a positive change and negative change. And hopefully, at the end of these committee sessions, we will come up with positive, suggested changes.”

The next Terrebonne Parish Recreation Modernization Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for September 29 at the Civic Center at 5:30 p.m.