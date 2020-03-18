New Commercial Shrimpers Advised to Begin License Application Immediately by LDWF

Due to the recent office closures to the public, officials encourage new shrimpers to apply for their licenses immediately.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries staff are available to process mailed applications, and the department said it is issuing this reminder so new license applicants will have their licenses in-hand prior to the start of the spring shrimping season, Wednesday March 18. Existing license holders may renew their licenses online.

“With the recent mild winter, we want all shrimpers prepared for the spring inshore shrimp season,” said the LDWF notice.

Below is a summary of how commercial fishermen can secure their 2020 commercial licenses.

New commercial applications

Mail – payment methods accepted are: check, cashier’s check and money order

Email – may be sent with all required documents scanned and attached

Required documents: Applications, Copy of Driver’s license (individuals), copy of Federal Tax ID paperwork (businesses)

For additional requirements for each license, refer to the LDWF website (https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/commercial-licenses-and-permits)

Email: Commercial@wlf.la.gov

Licensing staff will reach out by phone to collect payment by credit card, and will confirm that it is LDWF staff by providing information from your application. If you receive a phone call that you are concerned about, you can call Commercial Licensing at (225) 765-2898.

Renewals

Mail – payment methods accepted are: check, cashier’s check and money order

Online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com.

Mail to:

Commercial Licensing

PO Box 98000

Baton Rouge, LA 70898