New Regulation on Nighttime Take of Outlaw Quadrupeds, Nutria and Beaver to go into effect Aug. 1

Beginning Aug. 1, properly licensed Louisiana and non-resident hunters may take outlaw quadrupeds (feral hogs, coyotes and armadillos), nutria and beaver at night on private property the entire year with the landowner’s permission. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a new regulation (Act 175 of the 2020 Regular Louisiana Legislative Session) in June, which allows for the nighttime take of these animals without a permit.

However, hunters are required to contact that parish’s sheriff office within 24 hours prior of attempted nighttime take. Also, no one who has been convicted of a class three or greater wildlife violation within the previous five years or who is prohibited from legal use of a firearm or participating in hunting activity can participate.

To see the full regulation, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations and refer to page 25 in the 2020-21 hunting regulation pamphlet.

For more information, contact Melissa Collins at mcollins@wlf.la.gov.