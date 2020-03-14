New Terrebonne Case, a Reclassification

The change of the coronavirus statistics is no cause for alarm, it was just a correction of information.

Earlier today, a presumptive Covid-19 patient who was listed as a Lafourche Parish resident was reclassified as a Terrebonne Parish resident, according to Kelly Zimmerman, Press Secretary for Louisiana Department of Health, Saturday, March 14.

“So that’s going to happen because we’re reporting so quickly,” said Zimmerman. After an interview is conducted, the department can correct this information,”The patient may say, ‘Oh yeah that’s my billing address, or that’s the address on my license, but I actually don’t live there – I live here.”