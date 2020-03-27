New Text Alert System Launching in Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish is launching a new text alert system for residents to receive the latest coronavirus news.

Terrebonne Parish residents can text TPCOVID to 888-777 to sign up. Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove said anyone who signs up will receive alerts about news, updates, public health tips and alerts on services.

“This will provide residents with a trusted source of information. It will provide up-to-date information on a timely basis using a simple text message sent to your phone,” said Dove. The text alert system was added to the Parish’s Terrebonne Alert system that is currently used to send residents emergency and weather information.

“We don’t intend to bombard you with information all day long. Most days we will only push one or two notifications to your phone,” said Dove.