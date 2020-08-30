NHC: Formation chances increase for two tropical waves

On this Sunday afternoon, we find the forecast again showing an increased chance of tropical development for two waves. As fast-changing as everything can be, it’s important to stay weather aware.

From the National Hurricane Center:

A westward-moving tropical wave, accompanied by a broad low pressure area, is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea just west of the Windward Islands. Associated shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of organization, and environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves moves westward at about 15 mph across the central Caribbean Sea. Interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and Yucatan should monitor the progress of this disturbance. It has a high (70 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours) and a high (80 percent) chance during the next five days. (pictured in red.)