NHC: Formation chances increase for two tropical waves
On this Sunday afternoon, we find the forecast again showing an increased chance of tropical development for two waves. As fast-changing as everything can be, it’s important to stay weather aware.
From the National Hurricane Center:
A westward-moving tropical wave, accompanied by a broad low pressure area, is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea just west of the Windward Islands. Associated shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of organization, and environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves moves westward at about 15 mph across the central Caribbean Sea. Interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and Yucatan should monitor the progress of this disturbance. It has a high (70 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours) and a high (80 percent) chance during the next five days. (pictured in red.)
Elsewhere, an area of low pressure is expected to form off the southeastern coast of the United States in a day or two. Subsequent development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the system moves northeastward or east-northeastward, initially parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. and then away from land. It has a high (70 percent) chance of formation during the next five days. (pictured in red.)
A westward-moving tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is producing limited shower activity, and further development is becoming less likely due to unfavorable environmental conditions. It has a low (20 percent) chance of formation during the next five days. (pictured in yellow.)
Also, a new tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in a couple of days. Gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of the week while it moves slowly westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. It has a low (30 percent) chance of formation during the next five days. (pictured in yellow.)