NHC keeping a watchful eye on remnants of Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda

From the National Hurricane Center:

NHC issued a Special Tropical Weather Outlook at 8:05 a.m. EDT on this Sunday to discuss the potential for tropical cyclone formation over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda, centered inland over southeastern Guatemala, is forecast weaken into a remnant low or dissipate over Guatemala or southeastern Mexico by tonight. However, the remnants of Amanda are expected to move northwestward within a broader area of disturbed weather, possibly emerging over the southeastern Bay of Campeche on Monday. If the remnants move back over water, environmental conditions appear conducive to support some redevelopment of the system while it moves little through the middle of this week. It has a medium (40 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a medium (50 percent) chance during the next five days.

Regardless of redevelopment, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over portions of southern Mexico during the next few days. For additional information on the rainfall threat, see products from your national meteorological service.

The next Special Tropical Weather Outlook will be issued by NHC by 3 p.m. EDT today, or earlier if necessary