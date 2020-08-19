NHC monitoring three areas of interest in the Atlantic basin

NHC is closely watching three areas over the Atlantic basin on this Wednesday morning. The first two have high chances of formation during the next 5 days. The newest system is showing a 20 percent chance over the next 5 days.

From the National Hurricane Center:

The first is a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, along with gusty winds in these thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next day or so while it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph across the central Caribbean Sea. After that time, the wave is forecast to move more slowly west-northwestward, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the system reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea. It has a medium (40 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and high (80 percent) chance during the next five days days.