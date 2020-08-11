NHC: System has 90 percent chance of development

The low pressure system we’re watching in the Atlantic now has a 90 percent chance of development during the next 48 hours and five days.

From the National Hurricane Center:

A low pressure system is located on this Tuesday afternoon over the eastern tropical Atlantic more than a thousand miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Shower and thunderstorm activity decreased somewhat this morning, but new activity is now forming near the system’s center of circulation. If these storms persist, then advisories would likely be initiated on a tropical depression later today or tonight. Even if a depression does not form by tonight, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development while the system moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph during the next couple of days. Conditions are expected to become less conducive for development by the end of the week.