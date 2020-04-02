Nicholls announces $200 scholarship for summer semester, waives application fees

Nicholls State University made a few big announcements via email last night.

When it comes to grading options, Nicholls has decided to not offer just Pass or Fail options for the Spring semester. They have also extended the withdrawal date (W date) to April 20, extended a generous policy for awarding incompletes (I), and are waiving academic suspension procedures. A “P” is almost universally synonymous with a “C,” and the impact of a “P” for TOPS eligibility and for accredited academic programs remains unclear.

The computer lab has moved to Ellender Hall, with hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. on Friday – Sunday.

Nicholls also announced a $200 scholarship to all traditional undergraduate students registered for at least 3 hours for the summer semester.

“I commend all of you for working so hard to make the transition to the virtual world of education, but I also know that you, like me, want to get back to the campus we love,” shared Dr. Jay Clune, President of Nicholls. “I hope that this pandemic will ease up before the start of the summer semester, allowing us to conduct some face-to-face classes on campus.”

Finally, Nicholls shared on their Facebook page this afternoon that throughout the month of April, all application fees are waived with the code STAYHOME.