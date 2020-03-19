Nicholls classes will remain online for entire Spring semester

President Jay Clune has announced all classes will remain online for the rest of the spring semester.

The campus currently remains open, but they are asking that only those employees who have been notified by their supervisor to report to campus do so.

Residence halls and apartments remain open at this time, but campus residents have been strongly encouraged to go home if they can. Students who completely check out of their rooms before the end of the semester and remove all of their belongings will be eligible for refunds/credits on housing and meals. Campus residents who do not wish to return to campus to collect their belongings will not be eligible for a refund, but there is no additional charge for remaining in your room.

Nicholls will continue to pay student employees who want to continue to work remotely in the online environment. Student employees should discuss remote work responsibilities with their supervisors.

The Tutorial and Academic Enhancement Center will remain fully operational on the virtual campus and will continue to offer tutoring and writing assistance online as the University operates remotely. All sessions will be conducted online through email or Zoom. For more information, visit nicholls.edu/tutoring.

For those students without access to a computer or internet, computer labs on the first floor of Ellender Memorial Library remain open and have been reconfigured to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Those computer labs close at 9 p.m.

For questions about all other services on campus, visit the Nicholls Emergency FAQ. It is a comprehensive list of questions and answers that are updating regularly. Remember to practice social distancing and continue checking your email and the university’s social media accounts for updates.