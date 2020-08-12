Nicholls Digital Magazine Places in Top 20 in ‘Pulitzer’ of College Journalism

A Nicholls State University Department of Mass Communication class project placed 20th in a national multimedia competition.

Nicholls entered its digital magazine, Garde Voir Ci, into the Hearst Journalism Awards Team Multimedia Competition — Digital News/Enterprise category. Nicholls was the only Louisiana school to rank in the Top 20.

Garde Voir Ci focused on the abandoned community of Grand Bayou, which was devastated by environmental calamities. Students in convergent media instructor Laure Chamberlain Kasovich capstone course produce the magazine. The issue includes stories, photography, video and podcasts.

“We’re thrilled about making this list,” said Dr. James Stewart, department head. “The Hearst Awards have been described as the Pulitzer of college journalism. It is a tribute to the hard work of Ms. Chamberlain Kasovich and her students in helping to provide a platform for seldom heard voices.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group of students had to produce much of the magazine while practicing social distancing.

“The students knew how important this story was to the families of Grand Bayou and other abandoned communities,” Chamberlain Kasovich said. “These students produced all of this coverage during spring 2020 in the face of crazy obstacles. I am so proud of their hard work, determination and resourcefulness has been recognized.”

_________________________________________________________________________

Editor’s Note: Our staff writer Keely Diebold was a part of this project. Congratulations on this honor for you and your classmates!