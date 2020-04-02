Nicholls Foundation Creates Nicholls Campus Emergency Fund

The Nicholls Foundation has created the Nicholls Campus Emergency Fund to help students as they face challenges from COVID-19.

Nicholls has transitioned into an online campus in response to the global pandemic.Students are taking classes and labs over the internet, and almost all faculty and staff are working from home. Fewer than 100 students remain on campus.

Many in the Nicholls community are without jobs or facing other financial emergencies because of the coronavirus and the statewide response.

“As we all attempt to navigate through this unusual time in our country, state and especially university’s history, the intent of this fund is to be a compass to assist the lives of many Nicholls students who have been completely thrown off course,” said Jeremy Becker, executive director of the Nicholls Foundation. “All gifts are appreciated and will be used to directly assist students.”

Money from the emergency fund will help the Nicholls community see this crisis through to the end. Examples of how the funds will be used include:

Unexpected expenses caused by the pandemic for students as related to the university transitioning to online learning.

Stocking Mom’s Pantry to ensure that members of the campus always have reliable access to food.





For more information about making a donation or for students to apply, please visit the Nicholls Emergency website at www.nicholls.edu/emergency. If additional donation information is required, contact Jeremy Becker, executive director of the Nicholls Foundation at 448-4006 or jeremy.becker@nicholls.edu.