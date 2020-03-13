Nicholls makes updates to their COVID-19 plan

Nicholls President Jay Clune has shared that due to the Governor’s Executive Order, all events, meetings and extracurricular activities on campus this semester are canceled. No decision has been made about the Spring Commencement Ceremony at this time.

Dear Members of the Nicholls Community,

We continue to work diligently to make sure that you are safe and healthy, which means adjusting the way that we interact with one another. There are no reported or confirmed cases on the Nicholls campus at this time. Some of the decisions I am making may have an effect on your college experience this semester, and for that I apologize. I have had to make some painful decisions, but every one of them has been in the best interest of our students.

Beginning Monday, March 16, we are moving all lecture-style classes to an online environment. We will continue to operate in this manner until further notice. Though some labs are already moving online, other labs will continue to meet as scheduled out of necessity. The university will remain open and operational during this time period. Faculty, staff and student employees are expected to report to work and continue their normal schedules.

We will continue to provide academic and student services on campus and remotely, including counseling, advising, tutoring and labs for computer access. Any student who wishes to remain in residential living is welcome to do so. The cafeteria and other dining options will be available.

Following guidance from the University of Louisiana System and the governor’s executive order, all events, meetings and extracurricular activities on campus this semester are canceled. No decision has been made about the Spring Commencement Ceremony at this time.

By limiting participation in large gatherings, we hope to limit the spread of COVID-19 in order to help the healthcare system keep pace with this virus. If you have questions about how moving classes online and canceling events helps reduce the spread of COVID-19, this link is very informative.

We are extending the spring drop date from Thursday, March 26 to Friday, April 20. An electronic drop process will take the place of the paper process. More details will be sent in the coming days.

To our employees, we are being mindful of work situations, particularly for high-risk individuals. Though we are open for normal operation, we are exploring the option of telecommuting if the need presents itself. We have begun surveying our employees to evaluate their ability to work remotely. The Office of Human Resources will be sending correspondence regarding guidelines for telecommuting soon.

If you are feeling ill or experiencing flu-like symptoms you should seek medical attention, then contact your faculty or immediate supervisor to notify them.

This situation is very fluid. We will continue to do what is best for the Nicholls community, and we will be completely transparent in doing so. We are committed to providing the best college experience that we can, but we must first ensure your safety and health. Continue to visit nicholls.edu/emergency for updates.

With Colonel Pride,

Jay Clune, President

Nicholls State University