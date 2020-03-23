Nicholls postpones Spring Commencement
Nicholls President Jay Clune announced in a question and answer video this afternoon that the Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremony scheduled for May 16, 2020 has been postponed.
The school is working out the details to hold a web-based virtual recognition ceremony to celebrate students’ accomplishments at the conclusion of the Spring semester.
“My number one goal is to see that you complete this semester and graduate on time,” shared Dr. Clune. “With that in mind, I want to focus today’s message on our graduating seniors and graduate students. My goal is for you to receive your degree and enter into the careers for which you have been preparing.”
He continued, “There is nothing that can replace that feeling of walking across the stage and accepting the diploma that you have worked so hard to earn, while your family and loved ones cheer you on. I certainly want you to experience that! Once this threat has passed, and we return to celebrating together, we will reschedule your Commencement Ceremony. Until then, focus on your studies, take care of yourself, reach out if you have questions and do great things!”