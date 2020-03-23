Nicholls postpones Spring Commencement

Nicholls President Jay Clune announced in a question and answer video this afternoon that the Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremony scheduled for May 16, 2020 has been postponed.

The school is working out the details to hold a web-based virtual recognition ceremony to celebrate students’ accomplishments at the conclusion of the Spring semester.

“My number one goal is to see that you complete this semester and graduate on time,” shared Dr. Clune. “With that in mind, I want to focus today’s message on our graduating seniors and graduate students. My goal is for you to receive your degree and enter into the careers for which you have been preparing.”