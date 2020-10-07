Nicholls postpones Homecoming activities, pushes classes to virtual format

Due to the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane Delta, Nicholls State University campus events scheduled for Thursday through Sunday have been postponed, including all homecoming festivities.

Beginning Thursday, all classes are scheduled to continue virtually through Friday, October 9. The university recognizes that electrical outages and evacuations could impact virtual learning. If your area is affected by outages, contact your instructor as soon as possible. Students requiring computer resources to participate in virtual classes may contact the Ellender Library as some equipment may be available for checkout on a temporary basis.

Faculty are encouraged to retrieve any equipment necessary for remote delivery today or tomorrow morning. Staff will secure campus Thursday before campus buildings are closed at 4:30 p.m. and employees shift to a telework schedule on Friday.

Services including the library, recreation center and Little Colonels Academy will remain open until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 8. These services will remain closed until crews can assess any damage to campus.

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane and is forecasted to bring heavy rains, winds and storm surge to the Louisiana Coast.

Campus residents will receive guidance separately from the Office of Residential Living. We remind everyone to continue to be vigilant in all COVID related safety practices.

All Nicholls classes will operate under the guidelines of Nicholls Virtual Campus. The virtual campus was developed by Nicholls faculty and staff during Spring and Summer 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nicholls Online will continue to operate as normal.

Administration initiated the alert in accordance with the university’s Hurricane Emergency Plan, posted at nicholls.edu/hurricane. A Phase III alert is issued when storms in the Gulf of Mexico are projected to make landfall around South Louisiana and the NWS places south Louisiana under a Hurricane warning. The University Emergency Preparedness Committee will now track path, speed and projected storm surge of the storms and initiate any further changes.

All Nicholls departments will refer to the Hurricane Emergency Plan and begin enacting internal Phase III storm preparations at this time. The community will be notified if Phase IV storm preparations are implemented.

Please remain weather aware and exercise caution when traveling from campus and throughout the weekend. Please continue to follow www.nicholls.edu/hurricane and Nicholls social media for updates.