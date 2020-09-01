Nicholls reports possible Covid-19 cluster among students

In Nicholls State University’s commitment to be transparent in reporting COVID-19 data, the university is reporting a possible cluster in our campus community.



We were recently made aware of a group of students hosting an off-campus, non-university sponsored event that resulted in four students testing positive for the virus. As a result, we have reached out to all those identified as being in attendance, which has resulted in 14 students in quarantine, monitoring their health status.



We are contact tracing and monitoring to determine if any additional spread of the virus is a threat to our campus. The university continues to rely upon the guidance of the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health for guidance on quarantining and testing members of our community when developing responses to matters related to COVID-19. If you or anyone you know has tested positive, please visit www.nicholls.edu/covid-19/.



To our students, we know that you are excited to see your friends and we encourage you to interact with each other in a socially responsible way. This includes wearing face masks as you would any other article of clothing, limiting the number of people gathered together, socially distancing and washing your hands. For more on our guidelines for holding events in the time of COVID-19, visit our student organization guidelines.

The majority of the campus community was away from campus for 149 days in the Spring and Summer. Let’s do our part to stay on campus this Fall.