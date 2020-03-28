Nicholls Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

Nicholls President Jay Clune shared in a letter to the Nicholls community that late this afternoon they were informed a Nicholls student had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

We share his letter below:

Given the spread across our service area and the entire state—with more than 2,700 positive cases in Louisiana—this is not surprising. I know this announcement will heighten concern in an already anxious time, but the university has been preparing for the possibility of a direct impact of COVID-19. The student, who lives off-campus, is in self-quarantine, at their home and had not been on campus recently.

We offer our thoughts and well wishes to this student. Although we are engaging in social distancing and self-isolation, we still stand together as one Nicholls State University.

As a reminder, if you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms, do not leave your home. Self-isolation is the best way to reduce the spread of the virus. Additionally, only essential personnel scheduled to be on campus and students who have decided to remain in their residence halls should be on campus. We recommend everyone else should stay home, per the instructions of state officials.

Please continue to visit nicholls.edu/emergency and follow Nicholls’ official social media channels to keep up with the latest information and resources.