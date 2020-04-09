Nicholls to Host Webinar on TOPS Changes due to COVID-19

Nicholls State University will host a webinar on Louisiana’s scholarship program, Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) today, April 9 at 1:30 p.m.

In the “Navigating the TOPS Changes During COVID-19” webinar, Brandy St. Pierre, assistant director of Financial Aid at Nicholls, will explain the changes due to the coronavirus pandemic and what those changes mean for current students as well as incoming freshmen.

