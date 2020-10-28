Nicholls updates campus closure timeline

Overnight, Hurricane Zeta increased in intensity and is now forecast to make landfall as a category 2 system. Because of this development, the university is making some changes to our campus closure timeline.

Chick-fil-A is scheduled to close at 9:30 a.m. while the Recreation Center, Ellender Library, Little Colonels Academy and the student union will close at 10 a.m. Barring any widespread power outages, the campus, including all student services, is slated to reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, pending a campus assessment.

Residence halls will remain open and food services will be available for pick up until 1 p.m. We urge all campus residents to remain in their residence hall after 2 p.m. today, as conditions will deteriorate quickly. Those students are also expected to remain in place until crews can assess campus safety.

All Nicholls departments will refer to the Hurricane Emergency Plan and begin enacting internal Phase III storm preparations. We will notify the community if we implement Phase IV storm preparations.