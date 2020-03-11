Nicholls Updates Community on Coronavirus, New Website

Nicholls State University has been proactive in regards to emergency response on campus in the likelihood the coronavirus would make its way to our area.

A website has been launched to provide the community with up-to-date information that is accurate: https://www.nicholls.edu/emergency/

The following email was sent out and posted on the Nicholls website outlining the university’s plans.

Dear Members of the Nicholls Community,

The university has been monitoring closely the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and providing regular updates to you as the situation evolves. I have convened our Emergency Preparedness Committee to focus on the university’s preparations and response.

We have launched a website with information about the coronavirus where all updates for the campus community will be posted.

We continue to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other city, state and federal agencies.

While there are no campus-associated cases of COVID-19 at this time, we know that there are at least three presumptive cases in the New Orleans area, and we expect that number to rise.

We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university. I understand that our policy guidelines will cause measurable disruption, but the risk of not acting outweighs the inconvenience of these temporary measures. The safety of our campus community is always our top priority. Your cooperation and collaboration will help to ensure an appropriate response across our institution to this rapidly changing matter. Thank you for that.

Below are a number of updates related to classes, work arrangements, travel and campus events that will allow us to continue the education of our students while protecting our community.

Guidance for faculty and students regarding classroom teaching

• On the recommendation of our University Health Center, we have reminded anyone who is ill or thinks they may be ill to stay home from class and from work and seek medical care, as necessary.

• Faculty are being provided guidance on ways to accommodate students who may need to temporarily complete assignments remotely.

•We continue to prepare for the possibility of moving instruction online and the need for employees to telework.

• We urge all students to make the choice that is best for their own personal situations.

• Preparing for the possible necessity of moving education online does not signal a total campus closure. Even if in-person classes are restricted, there are parts of campus that will need to stay open. This could include housing for international students and others who need accommodations, research labs, essential support services, and more.

Telecommuting opportunities for faculty and staff

• The university is also preparing plans for telecommuting opportunities, where appropriate, for faculty and staff.

Human Resources guidance for managers and supervisors

• Information about COVID-19 reporting, employee-leave management and associated workplace issues will be available from Human Resources in the coming days.

Travel

• All foreign travel requires university president approval for any university-sponsored travel to all countries identified as Level 1 or greater risk by the CDC.

• Travelers returning from Level 3 warning countries are required to observe a 14-day period of self-quarantine and monitoring. During this period, you are not permitted to come to work, attend class or participate in any other campus or community activities. The university does not have the capacity to provide self-quarantine locations on campus for students. Students needing to self-quarantine will be required to return to their permanent home residences or self-quarantine in their off-campus apartments. Students who reside in university housing and are unable to return to a home residence should contact the Office of Residential Living at housing@nicholls.edu.

Events

• On campus events that have been scheduled will go on as planned at this point. We will assess any changes to the situation, and notify the campus community if changes or postponement of any event is warranted.

If a student contacts you indicating they are not feeling well, please remind them that best practices as of now are for them to stay home and contact their healthcare provider. If a student comes to class or to your office and either displays symptoms of an illness or reports to you that they do not feel well, please remind them that best practices as of now are for them to leave campus, return home, and contact their healthcare provider.

Some helpful language might be as follows:

I’m sorry to hear you’re not feeling well and I really appreciate your letting me know. It’s important that you take good care of yourself and your classmates so you can all finish this semester strong. Since you do have these symptoms, let’s get your belongings together and let you head home to rest right away. (…or… Since you do have those symptoms, we’ll need to plan for you to remain home.) As soon as you are able to, contact your healthcare provider for guidance. If you have fever, please don’t return to campus until the fever is gone for 24 hours or until your healthcare provider tells you it’s ok to come back. If you’re able to do some school work from home, let’s keep in touch through email and Moodle about that. If you don’t have a healthcare provider, University Health Services will be happy to assist you.

If either of these scenarios occurs with indications that there are symptoms consistent with COVID 19 by either the student or their healthcare provider, please contact Brian Clausen in the Office of Environmental Health and Safety. We understand and appreciate your concern for students and once it has been reported to Mr. Clausen, he and other appropriate university offices will maintain responsibility for all official communications with the student and off campus entities.

As mentioned, this situation is evolving daily. I appreciate your understanding and continued cooperation during these changing times. I also want to express my thanks to the individuals and teams who have worked many hours to implement plans that will help keep our community safe.

We will continue to monitor regularly and make adjustments as needed with the well-being of our university community top of mind. Please check our website for updates and other information.

Thank you for all of your efforts to promote a safe and healthy campus community at Nicholls State University.

Jay Clune, President

Nicholls State University