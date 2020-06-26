Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

60 Seconds with the Colonels – From Ticket to Departure

by
Nicholls

Follow a meal from ticket to going out to the guest in the fourth episode of our web series that takes you behind the scenes of Bistro Ruth, the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute student run restaurant!

Posted by Nicholls State University on Wednesday, December 14, 2016

“Follow a meal from ticket to going out to the guest in the fourth episode of our web series that takes you behind the scenes of Bistro Ruth, the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute student run restaurant!”

A message from Thibodaux Regional:

by
Nicholls

by
Nicholls

by
Nicholls