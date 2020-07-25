Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

60 Seconds with the Colonels – Prep Day

by
Nicholls

It is prep day for the students in Bistro Ruth! Check out the third episode of our web series that takes you behind the scenes of Bistro Ruth, the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute student run restaurant!

Posted by Nicholls State University on Thursday, December 1, 2016

“It is prep day for the students in Bistro Ruth! Check out the third episode of our web series that takes you behind the scenes of Bistro Ruth, the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute student run restaurant!”

A message from Thibodaux Regional:

by
Nicholls

by
Nicholls

by
Nicholls