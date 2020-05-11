Gov. John Bel Edwards, Local Leaders to Speak at Nicholls Conferral Ceremony

Nicholls State University invites you to join Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and a host of other state and local officials in congratulating the 106th graduating class during a virtual conferral ceremony on May 16.

The ceremony will officially recognize our graduating students and be broadcast live over the university’s social media channels.

Speakers include Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Kim Hunter-Reed, Lafourche Parish District Attorney and University of Louisiana System Board Member Kristine Russell, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and Sen. Brett Allain.

Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune said this ceremony is not meant to replace the in-person Commencement Ceremony, which will be held on campus after social distancing restrictions have been loosened.

The schedule for the conferral ceremony will be:

• College of Business Administration at 9 a.m.

• College of Education and Behavioral Sciences at 10 a.m.

• College of Liberal Arts at 11 a.m.

• College of Nursing at 1:30 p.m.

• College of Sciences and Technology at 2:30 p.m.

• Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at 3:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.nicholls.edu/commencement.