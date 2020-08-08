Lt. Alex Barnes promoted to Nicholls State University Police Chief
Nicholls State University has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Alex Barnes to Nicholls State University Police Chief.
Lt. Barnes has 15 years of experience in law enforcement between University Police and the St Mary Parish Sheriffs Office. He began his law enforcement career as a campus student officer.
He graduated from Nicholls with two degrees in 2009; a bachelor’s in government and an associate in criminal justice. As a student, he was president of the Nicholls Chapter of NAACP and Nicholls State University SGA, Mr. Nicholls and a member of the Nicholls Hall of Fame.
“From the beginning of this process, we have been impressed by Lt. Barnes’ passion for law enforcement, his affection for Nicholls and his vision for the department,” said President Jay Clune.
Lt. Barnes plans to improve the department through training, strengthening relationships with other law enforcement partners and actively engaging with the campus community and student organizations.