Lt. Alex Barnes promoted to Nicholls State University Police Chief

Nicholls State University has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Alex Barnes to Nicholls State University Police Chief.

Lt. Barnes has 15 years of experience in law enforcement between University Police and the St Mary Parish Sheriffs Office. He began his law enforcement career as a campus student officer.

He graduated from Nicholls with two degrees in 2009; a bachelor’s in government and an associate in criminal justice. As a student, he was president of the Nicholls Chapter of NAACP and Nicholls State University SGA, Mr. Nicholls and a member of the Nicholls Hall of Fame.