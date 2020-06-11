Management Professor Earns Two APS Research Awards

A Nicholls State University management instructor received two awards from the Association for Psychological Science.

Harvey Peltier Endowed Professor Melanie Boudreaux earned the APS graduate student and overall award. She competed in the “2020 Psychological Science and Entrepreneurship Poster” category. Boudreaux is enrolled in a Ph.D. program for business management at the University of South Alabama. She submitted the work along with her mentor, Dr. Matt Howard, a professor of marketing at USA.

Her research was an analysis of entrepreneurial personality. It was the first time APS has given the graduate student award. The overall award concerned integrating psychology and entrepreneurship with the goal of being able to help companies employ and develop entrepreneurial-minded individuals to help grow businesses.

“Both of my parents are entrepreneurs. My mom owns an etiquette and customer service training company, and my father owns an oilfield services company,” Boudreaux said. “Learning more about entrepreneurial personality really enticed me to pursue research in this area. Dr. Howard is also interested in entrepreneurial personality research. Thus, working with him on this project turned out to be a great opportunity.”

The graduate student paper is titled “Using the Hexaco-100 to Measure Individual Entrepreneurial Orientation: Introducing the Hexaco-IEO.” “A Systematic Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of Entrepreneurial Personality: Integrating Psychology and Entrepreneurship,” is the title of the second work.

Boudreaux is the faculty advisor for the Nicholls Society of Human Resource Management. Under her leadership, the competitive case study team won the state championship three years in a row.

