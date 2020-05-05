Nicholls 2020 Give-N-Day Fundraiser Labeled Most Successful to Date

Nicholls State University’s 2020 Give-N-Day fundraiser set several new benchmarks in the event’s third year.

This year’s event raised $98,130 from 909 donors to 98 organizations. Donations came from 29 states, representing every region of the United States, including Alaska, California, Maine, Michigan and the District of Columbia.

Additionally, this year set records for most donors, most gifts made, most organizations, highest average gift, most donors from states outside of Louisiana and highest percentage of fees covered by donors.

Give-N-Day was first organized in 2018 as a way for student organizations, academic programs and athletics to raise money in a way they couldn’t before. This year, 32 organizations received more than $1,000. Nicholls Foundation Executive Director Jeremy Becker called this year’s event the most successful to date because those groups have all been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

“The 2020 Nicholls Give-N-Day was a tremendous success for so many organizations on campus,” Becker said. “To have the event during such a unique time was concerning. However, the results show that the Nicholls Community is there to support the university.”

United Community Bank was the headline sponsor for the third year in a row. Other sponsors included Terrebonne Ford, Major Equipment & Remediation, Dr. Jay and Allison Clune, Cenac Marine, Main Iron Works, Cardiovascular Institute of the South, LaPorte CPAs and Riviere Able Law Firm.

“This event is not the success that it has been without the support of our sponsors,” Becker said.

The Department of Accounting led the way with $8,380 raised.

Other programs that received remarkable financial support were:

Nicholls Football with $6,580

Nicholls Track and Field and Cross Country with $4,840

Nicholls Golf with $4,300

Nicholls Alumni Federation with $4,230

Bridge to Independence with $4,130

Chef John Folse Culinary Institute with $3,075

Ellender Memorial Library with $2,965

Nicholls Geomatics with $2,670

Nicholls Soccer with $2,435

Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority received the most individual donations with 90.

Other programs to receive a significant number of donations were:

Sigma Gamma Rho with 83 donations

Nicholls Accounting with 65 donations

Ellender Memorial Library with 63 donations

Nicholls Alumni Federation with 60 donations

The Pre-Dental Society with 45 donations

Nicholls Soccer with 39 donations

Nicholls Football with 38 donations

Nicholls Track and Field and Cross Country, Colonels Retention of Winners Network and Circle K International with 37 donations

For more information on Give-N-Day or to connect with the Nicholls Foundation, visit NichollsFoundation.org.