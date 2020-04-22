Nicholls Ameen Art Gallery to Present Senior Exhibit Online

Nicholls State University’s Ameen Art Gallery is still showcasing the work of local artists.

State restrictions have closed the physical gallery but curators are proud to present its first fully online exhibition, “Elements of the South.”

Senior Haley-Lynn Linden’s black and white photographs showcase the beauty of Louisiana.

“I focused on live oak, cypress, and pecan trees that represent the history of the location given their mass, roots, and what is built up around them,” she said. “The landscapes that I photographed forge a connection between the past and the present which, in turn, represents the culture of the land.”

You can view the gallery online at https://www.nicholls.edu/art/ ameen-art-gallery now until April 24.

For more information, contact the department of art at 448-4597, or Teresa Shannon, exhibitions coordinator, at teresa.shannon@nicholls.edu.